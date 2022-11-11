James Richard Harding, Sr., 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully at Hospice House Callaway. Born the son of Mary Agnes & Raymond E. Harding of Mechanicsville, MD, Jimmy dropped out of school to pursue a career as a carpenter or “nail bender” as he preferred to call it. Jimmy swung his steady hammer for 50+ years, helping to build numerous homes in St. Mary’s, Charles and other counties in Maryland. In his later years, he found time to rest peacefully with his cats, Samantha and Lulu sitting comfortably on his lap. In 1970, Jimmy married the love of his life, Sue, and together they raised 5 beautiful & caring kids.

Jimmy enjoyed being a part of the St. Mary’s County Men’s Horseshoe League for many years. He loved driving his beloved 2011 Chevy Camaro and singing along to the old country classics. He was happiest watching Wheel of Fortune, you better not call between 7-7:30!

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brian Harding and granddaughter, Gwynn Marie, and his siblings, Kenneth Harding & Mary Readmond. He is survived by his wife, Sue, his four children, Ricky Harding (Kellie), Andy Harding (Meagan), Kristy Russell (Jordan), and Robyn Harding. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Seth Harding (Madeline), Logan Harding, Ceci Grimes (Asahiah), Eve Harding (Brooke), Justin, Leigha, Dylan & Abbigail Harding, Adair & Zandra Fox , and Andi & Alex Gardner.

Visitation will be at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice House in Callaway or a local charity of your choice.

