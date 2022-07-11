James Wesley Grimm, 61 of California, MD (formerly of Carroll County) passed away on July 2, 2022 at his home with his sister at his side.

He was born on September 26, 1960 in Frederick, MD to the late William L. Grimm and Rose Elizabeth Talbert Grimm.

Jim is a 1978 graduate of South Carroll High School in Winfield, MD. He was employed as a land surveyor for Soltesz in Waldorf, MD. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing, especially taking his nieces and nephews. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles and college basketball. He went to opening day for the Orioles for many years and enjoyed cheering on the minor league, Iron Birds in Aberdeen, MD. He was a delicious baker and made many yummy desserts for his family.

He is survived by his sisters: Vicky Lynn Grimm-Wilson (Mark) of California, MD and Gail Jean Murray (John) of Taneytown, MD; his brother-in-law, Father Greg Rapisarda; his nieces and nephews: Gina Fritz, Gregory Rapisarda, Father John Rapisarda, Joanna Herrera, Michael Murray, Robbie Murray, Kristine Krebs, Jeffrey Murray, Stephen Murray, Melissa Wilson, Belinda Grimm, Sarah Wilson and Mark Wilson, Jr.; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Ann Rapisarda.

The family will receive friends for James Celebration of Life Visitation on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be celebrated on July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

