We mournfully announce the passing of James William Grusholt, Jr., 64, of Mechanicsville, MD. James passed away on September 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

James, born to James and Mary Grusholt, took his first breath on April 11, 1958. He later graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1977.

While James never married, he lived a full and vibrant life. He loved to make people laugh, especially with his silly jokes. He leaves behind an extended family who loved him very much.

He loved to go bowling and even collected unique bowling balls in his spare time. He loved animals, especially cats. He had a nickname for all of them. Even though he never farmed, he knew a lot about farm equipment. He especially liked anything made by John Deere.

James was predeceased by his father, James Grusholt. He is survived by his mother, Mary Grusholt, brother, Joseph Grusholt of Mechanicsville, MD, and sister Patricia Gibson of Prince Frederick, MD.

On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, a service will be held at Hughesville American Legion from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Linda Kelley Animal Shelter, PO Box 143, Sunderland, MD 20689.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.