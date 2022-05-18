Jan Brandstetter, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Callaway, MD on May 16, 2022. Born on June 26, 1947, Jan was the daughter of John M. and Doris A. Sopousek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jan had a love of reading and spent 40 years working at the various branches of the Charles County Public Library. During these working years, is where she met her closest friends. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to offer to friends and family.

Jan was blessed with two children, Sheila Greer of Hughesville, MD, and Lisa Brandstetter, who predeceased her. She loved spending time with them, shopping, and traveling to antique shows.

After retiring, in 2014, Jan spent her time reading, playing bridge, and enjoying time with her family and close friends. She loved volunteering at the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League, where she would care for and play with the kittens and cats.

Jan was predeceased by her parents John and Doris Sopousek and her daughter Lisa Brandstetter. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Greer (Ricky) of Hughesville, MD, and her granddaughter Tabitha Greer. Her granddaughter was the light of her life and she loved playing games and Jeopardy with her every evening.

A small graveside service will be held at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Association, St. Mary’s Hospice, or the American Lung Association.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.