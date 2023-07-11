Janet Lee Hardy

With a heavy heart, we write this in honor of our Mother. After a long hard-fought battle, Janet Lee (Quesenberry) Hardy of King George, Virginia passed away in Fredericksburg, Virginia at Mary Washington Hospital on June 28, 2023, at the age of 63. She leaves behind four daughters and one son.

Janet was born in Montgomery County, Maryland on August 24, 1959, to Ira Victor Quesenberry Sr. and Mary Lee (Draper) (Quesenberry) Henderson. Janet grew up in Seabrook, Maryland; the third born of nine children. Janet always slept with her bible under her pillow. She loved her mother, and always called her Mummy. Janet loved spending time with her father growing up, and often told stories about loving Fridays as a kid in the 1960s because they had sandwiches and cola.

Janet met the love of her life Steven Curtis Hardy Sr. in 1976, after she asked him for a ride home from visiting her sister Susan, his brother’s wife (sisters married brothers). They married on May 05, 1976, and were married for 28 years. She was never the same after she lost Steve. After nineteen years apart, we are happy to know they are together again.

In 1988, after losing our home to a house fire, we moved to Riverdale, Maryland, where we enjoyed family cookouts, swimming, golf-cart riding, and Dad’s amazing garden. In 1992, a series of unfortunate events brought our family to St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where most of her children still proudly reside. In addition to being an amazing mother to her children, she also worked. She enjoyed her job at East Potomac Golf Course where she worked in the snack bar. She rode to work with Steve from 1992-1999. She had a very good friend there named Melba. She also had a very dear friend from childhood named Ruth Lowery of Maryland, who she adored.

Our mother enjoyed thrifting, rearranging the furniture, and changing the curtains every few weeks. Some of Mom’s favorite meals were tacos, steak, and lasagna; she also enjoyed some Coca-Cola, Reese’s cups, and eating ice. She loved crabs “I get a taste of Maryland Blue Crabs, yeppers!!! yummy!!! Fresh hot ‘n’ delivered.” Her favorite colors were purple (purkle) and yellow. She loved having her hair brushed, especially after a long day of work. During her free time, Mom listened to her favorite songs “Purple Rain” by Prince and “The Baby” by Blake Shelton, she enjoyed watching her favorite movies, “Grease” and “The Notebook,” and TV shows, “The Voice,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Divorce Court.” She liked football and was a Cowboys Fan. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. When asked who her hero was, she said “my kids.”

We would like to share some memories of Janet that will never be forgotten. While out for dinner with all five of her children, Janet ordered her meal and was asked if she would like a soup or salad. Janet responded to the server, “What’s a super salad?” Making everyone burst into laughter. She then replies, “I don’t want a super salad; I just want a regular one.” Janet enjoyed shopping for items on Amazon, but never fully read the description and would often end up ordering doll-house-sized items. Let us not forget her favorite sayings like “katuzi,” “super salad,” “purkle,” “but anyways,” “whatever and what all,” “it is what it is,” “it’s too hard to explain,” and “I ain’t got time for that.”

Janet is survived by her mother Mary Lee (Draper) (Quesenberry) Henderson of Dublin, Virginia, her five children: Theresa and Christopher “Chris” (Hardy) Kimble, Sr. of King George, Virginia; Stephanie “Steph” and Darren (Hardy) Madden, Sr. of Lexington Park, Maryland; Rebecca “Becky” and Michael “Mikey” (Hardy) Heubel of Great Mills, Maryland; Angela Hardy of Lexington Park, Maryland; and Steven and Ashley Hardy, Jr. of Great Mills, Maryland. Four brothers survive her: Wayne Quesenberry of Tennessee, Clinton Quesenberry of Virginia, Ira Victor Quesenberry, Jr. (Junior) of Tennessee, and Richard Quesenberry of Florida. Twenty-four grandchildren survive Janet: Steven Vanness, Adreanna (Vanness) Hurd, Makayla Kimble, Christopher Kimble Jr., Karaleigh Kimble, Nicholas Kimble, Jenna Madden, Alyssa (Madden) Heins, Darren Madden Jr., Chelsee Madden, Makenzee Madden, Emmah Madden, Gannen Madden, Koben Madden, Andrew Heubel, Brooke Heubel, Danielle Heubel, Joseph Kline, Nathaniel Kline, Annaleigha Kline, Ethan Hardy, Allison Hardy, Hudson Hardy, and Connor Hardy. Six great-grandchildren also survive and one on the way.

Janet is preceded in death by her baby brother Richard Lee Quesenberry, who was born and died in July 1967. Janet and Steve lost their third born child, a full term stillborn baby boy on February 26, 1982. She lost her father, Ira Victor Quesenberry, Sr. of Woodlawn, Virginia in 1997. She loved him dearly, spoke of him often, and dreamt of him coming down the mountainside on horseback looking for her. She lost her high school sweetheart, best friend, and husband on November 01, 2004. Steven (Steve or Pop Pop) Curtis Hardy Sr. of Lexington Park, Maryland at the young age of 46, her sister Debra “Debbie” Gail (Quesenberry) Funkhouser of Dublin, Virginia in 2014, her stepfather James “Jim” Henderson of Dublin, Virginia in 2020, her sister Susan Kay (Quesenberry) Hardy of Dublin, Virginia in 2021, and her sister Juanita Louis (Quesenberry) Yost of Snellville, Georgia in 2022.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts. You will be greatly missed and never forgotten. We all love you so much Mom, thank you for everything. Until we meet again.

Services will be private. Janet requested to be cremated and no viewing to be held. She wanted to come home and be next to her husband.

Janet did not like goodbyes…she said, I’ll be seeing you!

Over and out Wild Turkey and Honeydew