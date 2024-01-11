Janet Margaret Ross, 76, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, entered into her heavenly rest on January 8, 2024.

Janet Margaret Washburn was born on May 6, 1947, in Washington D.C., to the late Herbert Douglas Washburn and Gladys Elizabeth Washburn. Upon completing her high school studies, she married the love of her life, David (Dave) Mitchell Ross on June 27, 1965. Together they had 3 children, Dawn, David Jr., and Charles.

Janet faithfully served her church, Living Word Community Church (LWCC), in many ways. She and her husband were founding members of LWCC in 1986. After working in business and finance, Janet began working full time at the church as an Executive Assistant, where she served for over 21 years.

Janet’s hobbies included canning, crocheting, target shooting, and singing in her church’s choir.

Janet’s passions in life were deeply rooted in her faith and family. Guided by her profound love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her greatest desire, frequently expressed, was that her children, grandchildren, and their spouses, and complete strangers who would quickly become friends, would know and love Jesus. She was devoted to both her biological family and church family, giving generously of her wisdom, love, time, and resources. Her presence on this earth will be greatly missed and her memory will be cherished by all those whose lives she touched.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Dave Ross, and cherished children Dawn Ross Wade (Keats) of Richmond, VA, David Ross Jr. (Diana) of Woodbridge, VA, Charles Ross (JoAnna) of King George, VA; grandchildren, Devin Ross (Haley), Kyle Ross (Maria), Logan Ross (Megan), Tori Ross (Brandon Bailey), Abigail Closson (David), Emilie Ross (Brandon Ballweg), Riley Wade, Melia Ross, Colin Wade, Annika Ross; great-grandchildren, Luke, Brooklyn, Oliver, and Wesley; brothers-in-law, Rod Ross (Barbara), and Mark Ross (Rhoda).

She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Gene Brignac.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, with visitation from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Living Word Community Church, 39371 Harpers Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. A reception at Living Word Community Church will follow interment.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support the ministry efforts of Living Word Community Church. Donations can be made at https://lwcclife.org/donate.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.