Janice Lee Bowles, 70 of Coltons Point, MD passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023 surrounded by family and friends at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

Janice was born in Leonardtown and a lifelong resident of Maryland. She drove a bus for St. Mary’s County Schools for 42 years. Janice was a second mother figure to her ten siblings and many others. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews. She loved having dinner or spending time with them. She loved her curly coated Labrador Retriever “Blackie Boy” and her many other pets she rescued. Her family and friends knew not to call her when Jeopardy and BBC soap operas were on TV each night. She really enjoyed calling her family and friends every night to “catch up on your day”. Janice was an avid gardener, growing many plants and vegetables. She was the oldest daughter of the late Roy A. Bowles, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Bowles and two brothers, Ronald Bowles and Allen Bowles, and one sister, Mary Regina Knepp.

She is survived by Dianne Sparks of Compton, Rose Bowles (Jesse) of Sandgates, James Bowles of Coltons Point, Ginny Ann Knott (Ralph) of Chaptico, Patty Rickett (Mike) of Lexington, NC, Roy Bowles, Jr. (Kim) of Great Mills, and Susan Platt (John) of Waldorf.

Her wit, take charge, knowledge and smile will be missed by many.

She never sugar coated anything; said what she said; meant what she said.

The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Angels of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 51, White Plains, MD 20695 or by email at rescueangelssomd@gmail.com.

