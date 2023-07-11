Jared Allen Sheffler of Hughesville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2023.

Jared was born July 23, 1992, in Silver Spring, MD to Tony and Jennifer Sheffler. Jared attended Thomas Stone High School and recently graduated from the Steamfitters Apprentice Program. Jared worked with the Steamfitters Local 602.

Jared enjoyed fishing/kayaking and hanging out with his best friend, “Marley”. Jared’s greatest accomplishment was his son, Leo Sheffler who was the number one love of his life.

Jared is survived by his parents, Tony and Jennifer (Pierce) Sheffler of Hughesville, MD; sister, Shawna Sheffler of Great Mills; son, Leo Sheffler of Montrose, VA; grandmother, Grace “Marie” Sheffler of Hughesville, MD; grandfather, Harry Pierce of Richmond, ME; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Jared’s Life Celebration at their home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD