Jeanette Faye Bryant, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on December 31, 2023. On May 20, 1940, Jeanette became the daughter to Henry and Louise Crossman in Hillside, MD.

She was a stay-at-home mom and worked part time for the Maryland State Delegates in Annapolis, MD. Later on in life, she became an Accounts Receivable Specialist for the Comptroller of the Currency, Department of Treasury. She enjoyed what she did for a living. She took pride in her work and always made sure to maintain accurate and up-to-date records. Her attention to detail and strong work ethic made her a valuable asset to the agency.

In 1957, she met her future husband, Donald Bryant, Sr. at the town carnival in Hillside, MD. She graduated from Suitland Hight School. They quickly fell in love and were married on April 19, 1958. Later, they were blessed with four children, Allen Bryant (Patricia) of Mechanicsville, MD, Dennis Bryant (Katie) of Westminster, MD, Anne Smith (Sam) of Mechanicsville, MD, and (Eddie) Donald Bryant, Jr. (Clairisa) who predeceased his mother.

Jeanette retired after 25 years in the field. She had an adventurous spirit, which was evident in her love for road trips and exploration. She would often take her RV to scenic spots across the country, stopping along the way. One of her favorite spots to stay at was in the Pennsylvania Dutch area and Grey’s Point Campground. She was even in various camping clubs including the Carroll Wagons Camping Club.

Despite her love for exploration, Jeanette also cherished her downtime at home. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known for her warm and welcoming personality, and her home was always a hub of activity and laughter. Jeanette’s retirement from the field allowed her to pursue her passions and hobbies fully. She relished in the time she had to craft quilts and crochet, often gifting her creations to family and friends. Her baking skills were also top-notch, and she would often bring her blondies to the Maryland State Police Barrack in Leonardtown, where they were a hit with everyone who tried them. She volunteered for the MSP Leonardtown Barrack for well over 15 years providing fingerprinting services and light office duties. She also spent time offering her open hearted offerings at Peace Lutheran Church. Overall, Jeanette lived a full and fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy of adventure, creativity, and kindness.

Jeanette was predeceased by her parents, husband, and son Eddie. She is survived by her three children, thirteen grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren along with her dog Charlie, who was her constant companion, . In addition to her loving family, she had many friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends for the memorial gathering on January 9, 2024, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 officiated by Pastor Craig Endicott at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Repass will be held at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge 495, in Mechanicsville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Peace Lutheran Church, Waldorf, MD.

