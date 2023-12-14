Jecee Leighe Pratt was born on November 26, 1991 in Glens Falls, NY to Preston Pratt, Jr. and Carrie Pratt (now Carrie Judy). She passed surrounded by family in her home on December 3, 2023 in Great Mills, MD.

Jecee spent her life surrounded by family, friends, and nature, always trying to bring people together. She always spoke her mind and never shied from helping those close to her.

Jecee continues on in her daughter, Madison Pratt; father, Preston Pratt, Jr.; mother, Carrie Judy; sister, Lacey Pratt; and brothers, Robert Pratt, Dale Judy, and Josef Judy, as well as all of her extended family.

Services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.