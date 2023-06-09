Jennifer Road Detention Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 8, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m., an assault of an employee was reported at the Jennifer Road Detention Center located at 131 Jennifer Road. According to the police, during their investigation, officers discovered that the suspect, an inmate, gained entry into an unoccupied office within the kitchen area of the facility. Once inside, the suspect manipulated a locked cabinet and obtained a kitchen knife.

After obtaining the knife, the suspect encountered two female contractual kitchen employees, grabbing one of them. As the second employee fled to get assistance, the suspect held onto the victim and attempted to move toward the kitchen exit. Fortunately, a detention officer came through the door and confronted the suspect, engaging him within less than one minute of the victim being grabbed. The detention officer was able to disarm and take the suspect into custody.

The police have identified the suspect as Richard Daniel Price, a 35-year-old inmate from Baltimore. There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident. Price has been charged accordingly.

