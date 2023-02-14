Jerry Lynn Pritchett, 70, of Waldorf, MD, passed away February 3, 2023, at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Jerry (Ivy) was born May 6, 1952, to the late Jesse Linwood Pritchett and Norma Nadine (Robertson) Pritchett in Washington, DC. Jerry graduated from Crossland High School in 1970, where he took vocational trade courses. He then went into the sheet metal field which led his career to the Sheet Metal Worker’s Local 100 until his retirement in 2010.

Jerry met his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann (Smith), in October 1969. They married on March 6, 1971, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clinton, MD. They had two children, Joseph Lynnwood, and Jesse Earl Pritchett.

Everyone who knew Jerry (Ivy) knew his passion for drag racing. His “Mess a Blues Too” dragster won him his championship in 1990 making him the #1 driver at Maryland International Raceway. After his days of racing were over and during his retirement years, he became a fan of NHRA where he regularly attended races. His friendly character made him popular among other professional NHRA drivers and their crew members, mainly CAPCO Torrence Race Team, where his nephew is a crew team member.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his sons, Joseph Lynnwood Pritchett (Paula) of Waldorf, MD, and Jesse Earl Pritchett of Waldorf, MD; his grandchildren, Sierra, Camryn, Travis, Brooklyn, Jessica, Delaney, and Blake; and his sister, Carolyn Knott (Timothy).

Jerry is predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Douglas Pritchett, and Gary “Bear” Pritchett.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Visitation will also be on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

