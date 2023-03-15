Jim Ed Warden Named To ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

WALDORF, Md. – On Tuesday, the Atlantic League announced a new member to their Silver Anniversary Team in honor of their 25th Anniversary season. One of the greatest closers not only in Blue Crabs history, but Atlantic League, Jim Ed Warden, receives one more accolade for his time in Southern Maryland.

The sidearm-throwing righty spent six seasons in Southern Maryland, leading the Blue Crabs to their first post-season appearance in just their second season. Over the course of his time in Southern Maryland, Warden amassed 252 strikeouts, a 2.77 ERA and 134 saves (2nd in ALPB history) in 284 Atlantic League appearances. On top of being a leader in numerous statistical categories, Jim Ed was named a First-Team Postseason All-Star in 2010, 11, and 13, and made appearances in the 2013 and 2014 ALPB All-Star game.

When asked about his time in Southern Maryland, Warden responded, “The end of my time was very different than in the beginning, but all six years I spent in Southern Maryland, the friendships, the teammates, and the baseball, was amazing and I wouldn’t change any part of it.”

To read the Atlantic Leagues release on the addition to their Silver Anniversary team, click HERE.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball and will have their 2023 Opening Day on Friday, April 28th at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com