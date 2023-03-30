"Jimmy" James Melvin Spears

James “Jimmy” Melvin Spears passed away on March 22, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Jimmy was born on February 11, 1961 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Joseph C. Spears, Sr. and Mary (Goldring) Spears.

Jimmy was a dynamic man who spoke his words with meaning. For the past 15 years Jimmy was a true leader at Fitzies Marina where he did all that was asked and always gave 100 percent. Jimmy was a true inspiration to those who knew him. He was kind and gentle yet one of the strongest people you could ever meet. Jimmy was incredibly intelligent and if you listened to him, he offered you a life lesson every day. He was someone that everyone counted on and depended on and he took great pride in knowing that people relied on him. He had a booming voice with a joyous laugh that could fill a room and make everyone smile. In a world where so few can be counted on Jimmy was always true and steadfast. He loved his family and always was trying to help his family and friends anyway he possibly could. He was truly a gentle giant. He was a blessing to so many of us.

He is survived by his sisters, Gladys Duckett Bond, Joanne Duckett, and Dorothy Freeland and his brothers, John Wayne Spears, David Spears, Joseph Spears, and James Spears. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for Jimmy’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service being celebrated at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

