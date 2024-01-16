We sadly lost the heart and soul of our family, Joan Ann Wilson of Hollywood, MD, on January 11, 2024. She passed peacefully in Callaway, Md. Born on October 11, 1939, Joan lived most of her life in St. Mary’s County, MD. She was the daughter of the late John W. Cameron and Elizabeth Virginia Cameron. She also had four brothers, Frank Cameron, Thomas Cameron, Phil Cameron, and the late John L. Cameron, all of Hollywood, MD.

In 1957, Joan graduated from St. Michael’s School in Ridge, MD, and then worked in Washington, D.C. for an insurance company. Later, she enjoyed a long career at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union as an operations manager, where she made many lasting friendships.

In 1958, Joan met a young sailor, David Wilson, of Philadelphia, PA, who was stationed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. It was love at first sight. They were married at St. John’s Church in Hollywood, MD, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past August. David passed in December, and this beautiful couple was apart just one month before their souls were reunited in Eternal Life. Theirs is a true love story and a true match made in Heaven.

Joan’s children, Stephen Wilson (Beverly) of Hollywood MD, Angela T. McCreary (Mark) of Charleston, SC, the late Brian J. Wilson, and Kathleen K. Deroche (David) of Mechanicsville MD, are forever grateful and blessed to have her as such a beautiful mother and friend. Joan, “Grammy”, is also survived by her ten grandchildren who grew up with her genuine love and guidance through her faith. Beth Martin (Kelsey) of Hughesville, MD, Jonathan Martin (Bianca) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Kassie Irwin (Johnny) of Ballymote, Ireland, Adam Martin (Mae Mae) of Awendaw, SC, Ben Martin (Makaela) of Charleston, SC, David Wilson (Chen) of Katy, TX, Joan Ann Dedge (Daniel) of Altha, FL, Maria Kirby (Sam) of Niceville, FL, Andrea Deroche of Mechanicsville, MD and Erin Deroche (Daniel) of Mechanicsville, MD had a very special and close relationship with “Grammy”. Joan’s ten great-grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness in her later years.

Throughout her life, Joan enjoyed many activities. Daily exercise was very important to her, and she had many friends at the gym and in her spin classes. Joan ran marathons and was proud to be a Senior Olympian where she won many medals. She was an active member of TOPS Club, Inc. since 1998, and in her early years, was a member of the Navy Wives Club in Hawaii and PAX River. Joan, Dave, and their young children lived in Hawaii for four years. Throughout her many travels, Hawaii was Joan’s favorite place. She loved the ocean, especially her long walks along the beach. Joan’s best friends are part of our extended family with whom we have many fond and cherished memories.

Joan was a woman and mother of grace, dignity, strength, and humor. Much of her life included helping others and serving her community. The biggest gift she left her family is the gift of faith. She is their forever ray of sunshine and shines bright in the hearts of all who loved her. “A mother holds her children’s hands for a while, their hearts forever.”

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s and/or St. John’s Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Martin, Adam Martin, Benjamin Martin, and David Wilson. Serving as pallbearers will be Beth Martin, Kassie Irwin, Joan Ann Dedge, Maria Kirby, Andrea Deroche and Erin Deroche.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.