Joan Dale Joy

Joan Joy, 69, of Waynesboro, PA, formerly of Leonardtown, passed away on October 11, 2022. She was born in Washington D.C. to the late John and Dolores Williams. Joan worked for the Dept. of Agriculture before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Later she opened the “Knotts of Joy” Craft Shop in Leonardtown with her sister Nancy. Eventually Joan and her family moved to Waynesboro, PA where she worked in the fraud department of Citibank. After retiring, Joan enjoyed yard saling and crafting.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Robert Joy whom she married in 1982. She is also survived by her daughter Kristy (Jake) of CT; her sister Nancy Knott (Joe) of Leonardtown; her niece Tina Yakel (Dan) of Leonardtown; her great nephew and nieces Braden, Caitlyn, and Jenna; and her labradoodle, Louie. In addition to her family, she is also survived by her best friend Margaret Taylor. She is preceded in death by her son Timmy and her nephews Chip Bradburn, Chris Bradburn, and Jeremy Yakel.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Charles Memorial Gardens.

