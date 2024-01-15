Joel Wesley Richards, 65, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 10, 1958, to Carroll James Richards and Patsy Jane Sanford in Texas.

After Joel graduated from high school, he worked construction for a while and then enlisted in the US Navy. His Navy career spanned for over twenty years. After his military service, Joel worked as a government contractor and then for the US Government, DOD, and obtained his college degree.

Joel married his beloved wife, Cathy on June 10, 2017. Joel has three daughters, Tuesday, Samantha, and Sarah. After marrying Cathy, he welcomed a stepdaughter Amanda, and stepson, Joshua. Joel was the proud Grandfather of six grandchildren.

Joel enjoyed sports, especially the Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

The family will receive friends for Joel’s Memorial Celebration on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD