John “Bubba” Anthony Santoiemma Jr., 51, of Hyattsville, Maryland passed away on October 30, 2022.

Bubba grew up in Waldorf, Maryland. He was a carpet mechanic for many years, working at his grandfather’s business. He loved to fish, something he had done with his father and grandfather and continued to do with his close friends. He was known to many as the “Cat Daddy” for taking care of the feral cats where he lived. Nine years ago, he dedicated his life to sobriety and the Lord, thanks to his brothers at the Salvation Army Rehab. He tried to help others as he had been helped. He lived and breathed the program.

Bubba is survived by his wife Renee Schaming, mother Kathy Thornton, sister Christina Santoiemma, grandmother Alice Flynn, nephew Bubby Messineo, niece Brittany Malecki & her husband Matthew, great nephew Anthony Messineo, great niece Elaina Rae Malecki, and his special brothers of the Salvation Army. Bubba loved his family and we will be lost without him.

Bubba was predeceased by his father Joseph Thornton, dad John Santoiemma Sr., and grandfather Roy Flynn.

A celebration of life will be held on November 19, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Wilson Chapel, 3304 Kenilworth Avenue, Hyattsville, Maryland 20781.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com