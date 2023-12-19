John Edward “Ted” Bowers, Jr., 62, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 12, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his dedicated and loving wife at his side.

He was born on April 28, 1961 in Honolulu, HI to the late Suzanne Gail (nee: Smith) Bowers and John Edward Bowers of Lancaster, OH.

Ted is a 1980 graduate of Cambridge High School. On April 22, 1988, he married the love of his life, Heather Joy Bowers, in Cambridge, OH. Together they celebrated over 35 wonderful years of marriage. A patriot at heart, Ted enlisted in the United States Navy in 1988, a decision that led to a distinguished career as a Proud veteran (DAV). Serving his country with honor, he earned various accolades, medals, citations and ribbons, including pistol marksmanship, many Good Conduct medals, many meritorious Unit Commendations, Navy E Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbons, to name a few. Shortly after his discharge he began employment with DynCorp (now VERTEX) continuing to support the U.S. Navy with an additional 22 years of dedicated and skilled workmanship in support of various aircraft programs.

His hobbies included working on vehicles (especially his Camaro), building model cars and airplanes, entering in shows, and has won multiple competitions for his detailed craftsmanship. He loved his guns, especially his Smith & Wesson revolvers. He also had an appreciation for old houses and had always wanted to buy an older home. He has traveled the world with the U.S. Navy and Dyncorp. Key West held a special place in his heart, reflecting his status as a true Parrothead. He was a fan of Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals football as well as Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed watching the birds feed from the birdfeeder in his backyard. He was a Grill Master and grilled delicious steaks as well as his secret recipe mushrooms and enjoyed making spicy chili (One more pepper wouldn’t hurt). He enjoyed “Jeopardy!” with Alex Trebek and working on crossword puzzles. Ted loved spending time with his family, especially his new grandson, Leo.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Heather; son, Jacob Bowers (Meagan) of Lexington Park, MD and grandson Leo Allen Bowers. He is also survived by his father, John Edward Bowers and his wife, Nancy of Lancaster, OH; his sister, Elise Bowers of Harleysville, PA; and his sister-in-law’s, Beth Carter (Jody) of Cambridge, OH and Heidi Migliore (Terrence) of Dover, OH; and his niece Ashleigh Lemon (Tyler) of Columbus, OH, and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Suzanne Gayle Bowers.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or if you would prefer to send flowers the family is accepting them.

