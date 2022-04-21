On April 11, 2022, John Eric Nelson passed away peacefully at the age of 72, at his home in Hollywood, MD surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on October 18, 1949 in Miami, Florida to the late William James Nelson and Mary Eikenberry Nelson.

On January 31, 1969 John voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served two tours in Vietnam where he earned the National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he continued to serve his country as a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service from which he retired in 2011. He married his lovely wife Ann on August 6, 1977. Together, they raised two children, Jason and Ashley. John was a world traveler and enjoyed discovering new places. He was known to have a green thumb and delighted in being outdoors. He was a steadfast fan of the Miami Dolphins and enjoyed the games with a cold beer in his hand. John was a devout catholic and practiced his faith daily. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Ann, their children Jason Nelson and Ashley Holliday (Maurice), both of Hollywood, MD; his grandchildren: Alley Holliday, Andrew Holliday and Emma Holliday; his siblings Norma Pippin (Bob), Donna Nelson, Janet Leadbetter, Mary Hlavac (Bob), Ann Frost (Jeff), and Doug Nelson (Leslie) all of Jacksonville, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; William Nelson, Jr. and Nancy Nelson.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 25th, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 1:00 p.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in John’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.