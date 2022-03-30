John Robert Lanham, Jr.

John Robert Lanham, Jr. 79 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed March 10, 2022 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Born June 7, 1942 in Washington, D.C., the son of John Robert Lanham, SR and Esther Louise Parker Lanham.

John was also referred to as Bobby, Joe boy, or Herman by friends and family members over the years. He liked to make up songs, tell jokes and have a good time. He loved to entertain, making people smile everywhere he went.

John met his wife, Marsha, 57 years ago while she was working at Hecht’s Cafeteria in Marlow Heights, MD. From then on, they were inseparable. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

John worked as a member of the Carpenters Union Local 132 for over 40 years working for companies like CJ Coakley and Pizzano Contractor’s, helping with the building of many museums, Banks and rebuilding of historical sites within the Washington D.C area.

He will be missed dearly, but know that he is with his wife dancing and making jokes in heaven.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Marsha Ann Lanham and his brother Timothy Wayne Lanham. He is survived by his daughters Cathy D. Gayda of Columbia, MD, Christine C. Lanham of Mechanicsville, MD, Donna L. Forsyth of Avenue, MD, Venus A. Lanham of Mechanicsville, MD; his sons John R. Lanham III of Laurel, MD and Christopher D. Lanham of Alexandria, VA; his brother, Donald Richard Lanham; sisters, Donna Marie Chaney and Linda May Lanham; 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.

