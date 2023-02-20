John Samuel Eckler, 84, of Harrodsburg, husband of Donna Eckler died Friday, February 10, 2023 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington. Born in Ravenna Kentucky, he was the son of the late Francis Blaine and Alice Shearer Eckler. He was a retired Navy Investigator with 19 years of service. He had attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Maryland and a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed woodworking and making jewelry.

Survivors include his wife Donna Eckler of Harrodsburg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Rhonda Renee Eckler Ross and three brothers: Francis Eugene Eckler, Robert Lee Eckler and William “Bill” Eckler.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father John Ball at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 44078 St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD 20619 .

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to one’s favorite charity.

To share your memories or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.