John “Sonny” Douglas Browning, 73 of Lusby, MD passed away on April 2, 2023 at Solomons Nursing Center.

He was born on June 19, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Douglas Browning and Agnes Elizabeth Mattingly.

Sonny was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He attended Little Flower Elementary School and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1967. Upon graduation, he studied at St. Mary’s College of MD. On April 8, 1984 he married the love of his life, Marjory Millicent Fisher at Olivet Church. He retired at 70 after his many jobs.

Sonny played guitar in many local bands with family and friends. He started playing guitar as a teenager. He named his most treasured 1974 Gibson Les Paul custom guitar Lucille. He also enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. As a lover of cars, his favorite was the 1963 Corvette. He enjoyed watching and playing sports. Sonny loved spending time at the beach, visiting lighthouses, as well as the mountains, and photographing the sunset.

He is survived by his wife, Marjory, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Memorial Service at Olivet United Methodist Church on Saturday May 6th at 11 am.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.