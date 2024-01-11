John Stephen Van Slyke, 61, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away suddenly at home.

John was born July 9, 1962, in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to James and Gwen Van Slyke. The family moved to Maryland when John was young. He was one of three boys and was always known as the instigator.

He graduated from Friendly High School in 1980. He went on to become a master plumber. He and Michele were married in 1986 and moved to Hughesville a few years later; where they have resided since.

Often known as being one of few words and getting up before the sun to be the first person somewhere whether it be work, a destination, or just the store on a Saturday morning. If he gave you a hard time/picked on you or gave you a nickname you knew he liked you. He enjoyed antique tractors, drinking beer, and hanging out with his friends. John loved animals, the beach, and driving his trucks in the snow. Most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his father James Van Slyke, John is survived by his wife Michele, and Daughter Katie (Charlie). In addition his Mother Gwen Van Slyke, Brothers Gene (Amy) Van Slyke & Scot (Joyce), and grandchildren Wyatt, Ellie, Brett, Luke, and Chase. Multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a short service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Immediately following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Benedict VFDRS, 18210 Hyatt Ave. Benedict, MD 20612.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his grandchildren for college. The Venmo for donations is @WellsKidsCollegefund.

