John Wade Foote, Sr., 70 of Lexington Park, MD passed away at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Sherwood Foote and Doris Lorraine Fyock Foote.

John is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. In 1970, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1976, after completing two tours in Vietnam. On August 12, 1977 he married the love of his life, Marion Ann Foote at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Together they celebrated over 45 wonderful years together before her passing in September 2020. John was employed for many years as a skilled carpenter superintendent for Giant Construction and J.A. Schiebel until his retirement in 2013. His hobbies included bass fishing, hunting, riding his Harley’s and dirt bikes, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved being outside watching the birds and enjoying nature. He was a member of the American Legion Post 255 in Ridge, MD.

All services will be private.

John is survived by his son, John Wade “Buck” Foote, Jr. (Tracy) of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: Cheri Lynn Smith (Charles) of Virginia Beach, VA, Martha Louis Barnes of Park Hall, Lorraine Kay Gervais (Ken) of Austin, TX, and Glenn Foote of Dameron, MD; his grandchildren: Megan Moneymaker Foote, Jesse Foote, and Alex Foote; his great grandchildren, Liana and Colton Carroll. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Craig Foote and Martin Foote.

