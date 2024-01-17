Johnson Collects United East Volt Division Defensive Player Of The Week Award

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) selected as the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Jan. 15). Johnson is picking up the defensive player of the week award for the second time this season.

The 6-7 forward helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to a 2-0 week as the Seahawks earned league wins at Penn State Berks, 84-68, on January 10 and at Gallaudet University, 67-65, on January 13. Johnson shot 50-percent (10-20) from the field while averaging 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks over the two games.

Johnson chipped in six points, six boards (all defensive), two assists, and one steal at Berks before notching 14 points, a game-best nine boards (six defensive), a career- and game-high four blocks, and three assists at Gallaudet.

He currently ranks sixth in the United East with 8.6 rebounds per game.

St. Mary’s College (9-8, 4-0 UEC) will be back in action tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, when the Seahawks host Penn State Harrisburg at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena at 5 p.m.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week Nov. 13 – Grant Sareyka, Lancaster Bible, Sr., G

Nov. 20 – Hollique Johnson , St. Mary’s College, Sr., F

Nov. 27 – Donyae Baylor-Carroll, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., G

Dec. 4 – Jake Schalki, Penn State Abington, Sr., F/C

Dec. 11 – Daryn Alexander , St. Mary’s College, 5th, G

Dec. 18 – Blessed Mbogo, Gallaudet, Jr., F

Jan. 2 – Jake Schalki, Penn State Abington, Sr., F/C

Jan. 8 – Donyae Baylor-Carroll, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., G

Jan. 15 – Hollique Johnson , St. Mary’s College, Sr., F

Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @seahawksmbb

Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MBB | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds