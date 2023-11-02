Join The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center In Their Annual Fall Community Day!

Credit: Shannon Nazzal

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be holding their annual free-of-admission community day where they encourage familiar and unfamiliar faces to come out and check out what they have to offer!

The event starts at 12 pm and goes till about 4 pm, and will feature different games for guests to enjoy such as fitness classes, dive clinics, their kid’s leisure pool will be open, as well as food trucks on the property to fill up after all the swimming.

“We’re excited to continue this fall tradition at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center to introduce and reintroduce the facility to our community. There is so much to do at The Hall and we are looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday, the Aquatic Center told The BayNet.

To learn more about the event visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/Aquatics ,or call The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center at 410-414-8350.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com