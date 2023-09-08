Joseph Connelly

Joseph Frank Connelly (Joe) age 97 of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, Maryland with his loving daughter by his side.

He was born May 2,1926 to the late William Ford Connelly, Sr. and Della Reed Ching Abbott Connelly.

After getting out of school, he was employed by the Meadow Gold Ice Cream Company in Washington, D.C where he drove a 8 ton General Motors refrigerated truck delivering ice cream to local distributors. He was then drafted into the Army on 16 August 1944.

He was a World War ll Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1944-1946 as a Sergeant in Company A, 17th Armored Infantry Battalion, 12th Armored Division and the 537th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion where he received numerous decorations and citations such as Good Conduct Medal, European Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon, World War ll Victory Ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal in Germany and MKM Rifle Combat Infantryman Badge.

He was a carpenter who built many family homes and businesses throughout St. Mary’ s County. He was an avid hunter. He always had a smile and a strong handshake for everyone. His words of wisdom will always be remembered and his life lessons will never be forgotten.

He was a past member of Leonardtown Lions Club and a current member of The American Legion, St. Mary’s Post #54.

He is survived by his daughter Catherine Renee Connelly, his grandson Joseph Alexander Hall, Jr. and his great granddaughter Laci Renee Hall.

He is preceded in death by his wife Regina Lacey Connelly; his son Joseph Glenn Connelly; brothers William Ford (Froggie) Connelly, James Francis (Brother) Connelly and George Washington Connelly; sisters Virginia Lee Yeatman, Emma Norris, Mamie Connelly, Gladys Wood, Betty Thompson and Jeannette Dakis as well as half-brother Javis Thomas Abbott and half-sisters Beatrice Abbott Landis and Adele Marie (Della) Abbott Feeney.

There will be a graveside funeral service for Mr. Connelly on Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Leonardtown, Maryland.