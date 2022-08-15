Joseph Matthew Lockard, 25, of Brandywine, MD, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2022.

Joseph was born on May 16, 1997, to Joseph and Dana in Southern Maryland. He went on to graduate from North Point High School in May of 2015.

Joseph enjoyed working on vehicles and was an autobody technician at Marlow Autobody in Temple Hills Maryland.

He loved fast/custom cars and motorcycles. He was an amazing son, brother, and friend. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Joseph was predeceased by his two grandfathers, David Lockard, Jr., and William Simpson. He is survived by his father, Joseph Lockard, mother Dana Simpson, and brothers, Randy Allison of Charlotte Hall, MD, Scott Haynie of Waldorf, MD, and Greg Haynie of Brandywine, MD.

He is also survived by his stepmother, Wanda Lockard of Brandywine, MD, and two grandmothers, Esther Greenhorn of Huntington, MD, and Mary King of North East Palm Bay, FL.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association, St. Jude, or your favorite local charity.

The family will receive friends for a Visitation on August 16, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.