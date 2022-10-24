Joseph Michael Scriber, departed this earth on October 8, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Michael was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 26, 1948, to the late William Leo and Ann Lorraine Smart Scriber. Michael was the second oldest of 11 siblings in a tight-knit, fun loving family. He grew up in Hollywood, MD. Michael attended George Washington Carver Elementary, Banneker Elementary and Chopticon High School, where he was a member of the football team. After high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era. While serving his country, and because of his love for music, Michael entertained fellow troops as a DJ and was known as the “Master Blaster.”

Michael was an independent thinker, approaching situations in his own unique way. Growing up in such a large family with other brothers, he was competitive, athletic, and cool. He was known as “Cool Joe” by those who knew him well. Michael played drums and was a long-time member of the Midnighters Band with his brother, Bill. Together, the Scriber Brothers showcased their musical talents on drums and bass guitar. They played back-up for such national groups as the Intruders and Mary Wells. Cool Joe was really cool–his hand dancing skills were second to none; he could beat the average tennis player with ease; and was a shark on the pool table. We all have fond memories of playing bid whist with him where he demonstrated how it felt to go to “Boston” complete with card smacking and loud trash talking, followed by the word NEXXXXT! He was an intellect and was always up for a game of chess. He loved gambling and his cars. Michael lived life to the fullest and saw beauty in everyone he met.

Michael was a long-term employee of the Department of Navy, working at Naval Research Lab in Washington, DC., as a Pipe-fitter, where he received numerous promotions and awards for his performance. He retired on April 01, 2005, after 33 years of service.

Michael was a committed bachelor until he met and married Shirley Ann Edmonds in 1994. Michael and Shirley made their home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland as a loving couple; building precious memories that will last a lifetime. His last words, was to live life to its fullest. He will be missed, but always in my heart.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law Joe L. Edmonds, nephews Ricky Scriber and Kevin Hurd and brother-in-law Reginald Brown, Jr. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Shirley; two sons Lawrence Foster and Marcus Scriber; two daughters, Natalie Gibbs (Gregory); Jasmine Scriber; five grandchildren: Gregory and Jalen Gibbs, Lynia Foster, Marquis Scriber and Marquel Arrington; five brothers: William Francis (Carolyn) Bowie, MD; William Gary (Kimberly) Lexington Park, MD; Robert Orlando, Hagerstown, MD; Gregory Allen (Cynthia) Oakville, MD; Dwight Leo (Becca), Durham, NC; five sisters: Barbara Brown, Hollywood, MD; Judy Scriber, Upper Marlboro, MD; Sheila Okekpe (Joe) Peachtree City, GA; Karen Agbeybiyi (Winston) Kennesaw, GA and Lisha Gabriel (Dorian) Friendship, MD; mother-in-law Gloria L. Edmonds, Washington, DC; sister-in-law Wilhelmina Edmonds (Walter), Forestville, MD; brother-in-law Ronald Edmonds (Pamela) Washington, DC, Aunts: Delores Kelley, Rebecca Scriber, Annie Marable and Georgia Kowlessar; Uncles: Randolph Scriber, and John Judkins. A host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. Though they were cousins, Michael was especially close to Ralph and Sheila Barber.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 9:00am to 11:00am with a Funeral Service at 11:00am officiated by Dr. Reverend Kenneth Moore at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment with military honors will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, the family, ask that you make donations on Michael’s behalf to the National Cancer Society.

