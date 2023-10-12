Joseph Poole Kline also known as “Joe”, 40 of Lexington Park Maryland gained his wings on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Joe was born on August 24,1983 to Nancy Rowe Lattif and Edwin Jeffries Kline in Leonardtown, MD. He graduated from Great Mills High School then attended St Mary’s College. He met his life partner, Angela Hardy on December 21, 2001, whom he had three beautiful children with.

Growing up in St Mary’s County you were bound to play for one of the many pigskin football teams. He played for the Broncos and Vikings. He had a love for the game that was rare in a boy his age. He applied his competitiveness every time he laced up his cleats.

Joe was a jack of all trades and worked in many different fields of employment through his short life. He was extremely intelligent and was told repeatedly by his family and friends. His intellectual conversations where so in depth that you’d walk away feeling mind blown.

Joe’s most favorite places to be with his family were at the beach, crabbing, skimming the beach for Indian arrowheads, teaching his boys how to skip rocks across the water and playing at the park with his baby girl. Throwing the football, collecting stamps, and studying coins and rocks under his loupe are just a few of his hobbies. He had somewhat of a quirky sense of humor and would find joy in bringing a smile to everyone’s face. His heart and soul were so kind and gentle.

Joseph is survived by his three beautiful children Joseph C. Kline, Nathaniel P. Kline, and Annaleigha M. Kline. He also leaves behind his older brother Edwin R. Kline and sister, Nicole. M. Kline.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a Life Celebration Visitation, with a Life Celebration Memorial Service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 11:00 a.m. all services are being held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a trust set-up for Joseph’s three children.

