Joseph Robert Cockrell, 70, of Camp Springs, MD. passed away on April 2, 2023.

On May 9, 1952, Joseph (Robbie) Cockrell was born in Washington, DC. to a loving couple, John and Sylvia Cockrell of Camp Springs, MD.

John attended Cross High School vocational courses in the Electrical class and graduated in 1971. He then went on to trade school and joined local #26 IBEW Washington, DC. local and retired in 2012. Robbie was involved in racing boats and then moved forward to the drag strip. His highlight while racing was racing in the hit show Pinks which was taped at his home track of the Maryland International Raceway (MIR) in Sr. Mary’s County. He also loved to watch NASCAR.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents John and Sylvia Cockrell. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy Cockrell of 22 years, son Robert Cockrell of Dallas, TX., and two stepsons, Chris and Kevin Birmingham of La Plata, MD. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and many friends that will also miss him dearly.

On April 22, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will be private.

