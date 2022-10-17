Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales, 17, of California, MD, passed away on October 13, 2022.

Joshua was born on February 23, 2005, to Anthony Cruz and Anmarie Pomales Moulier in Laredo, Texas. He attended Leonardtown High School and Chopticon High School.

During his high school senior year, Josh worked at Chipotle Mexican Grill as a part-time employee. When he was not working, he loved to practice various sports such as Wrestling, Boxing, Football, Basketball, and recently started Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He enjoyed going to the gym, playing video games (Rocket League Tournaments Champion, Smash Bros., and others), and going out with his friends. Joshua loved being silly, dancing, and making people laugh. Joshua took pride on being an example to his peers. Something that characterized him was his gentleness and kindness towards everyone who needed help and was very caring to his elders. Joshua had a knack for music, played the violin, and had a beautiful singing voice. Joshua was super smart and intelligent young man with the highest and impressive scores in testing and a promising future ahead.

Joshua was a great son, brother, cousin, grandson, uncle, and friend. His contagious smile and his radiant eyes easily light up any room and he will be missed more that words can describe.

Joshua is survived by his Mother Anmarie Moulier, Stepfather Saul Moulier, Sister Ilianmarie Cruz of California, MD, and Father Anthony Cruz of Pottstown, PA. He is also survived by his Grandfather Angel Luis Pomales of Gurabo, PR, his Grandmother Damaris Padilla of Gurabo, PR, Grandmother Silvia Cruz of Orlando, FL, and his stepfamily, Haramed Fong, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL, Jan Moulier of Naguabo, PR, Haramed Fong, Jr. of Milford, DE, Alanis Moulier of California, MD, and Nanette Moulier of Glenburn, ND.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Caleb’s Joy Foundation for which Joshua volunteered and held close to his heart. Zelle donations accepted at info@calebsjoyfoundation.org and CashApp donations accepted at $CalebsJoyFoundation

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 5:00 pm, at Casa de Bendición (Living Word Community Church), 39371 Harpers Corner Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.