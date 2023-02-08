Joyce Ann Hernandez, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

On January 31, 1961, Joyce was born to Frederick and Lola Litchfield in Washington, DC.

After graduation, she went to work for Drug Fair and the Red Cross before working at the USDA where she eventually became a Management Analyst. She worked there for 22 years before retiring in 2021 to become a full-time grandma.

In 1989 she gave birth to her first son Timothy Ivey of Mechanicsville MD, she later met Enedino Hernandez and they married on March 9, 1994. They had three children, Daniel Hernandez of Mechanicsville, MD born in 1997, Nidya Hernandez and Diana Hernandez of Mechanicsville, MD twins born in 1998.

Joyce was a very active member of her Church (ECC). She shared her love and passion for the Lord with everyone she met. She would often volunteer to care for the children during services, she especially enjoyed taking her grandkids to church. Joyce was a very loving and selfless person who always put her family and everyone else before herself. God’s light truly shined through Joyce.

Joyce was a natural caretaker who helped take care of her nephew Adrian when he was a baby, she helped care for her mother in her later years and eventually retired to take care of her youngest grandson Owen. While retired, she would always show him all the things she loved about nature like all the birds and the deer. She loved being outside and enjoying all the things God created.

Joyce loved to travel to different places and have different adventures with her family, she especially enjoyed going on cruises and to the beach.

She wants to be remembered as a loving and kind daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Lola Litchfield. She is survived by her loving husband, her four children, her brother Fred Litchfield of Selbyville, DE, sisters Karen Caravantes of Milford, DE, Linda Catalano of Shipman, VA, and Debbie Proffitt of Shipman, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Austin, Luke, and Owen. She will forever live in her best friends’ hearts, Truc, Lisa, and Kim.

On February 10, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Fellowship will be announced after services.

If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider donating to Encounter Christian Center (ECC) in Charlotte Hall, MD.