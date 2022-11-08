Julian Thomas “Tom” Croson, Jr., 91, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on May 8, 1931, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Julian Thomas Croson, Sr., and Dorothy Gray Croson. He was known to many as “Brother”, Dad, Uncle Tom, but most of all, Paw-Paw.

Tom served with the U.S. Navy as a first-class engineer from 1951 to 1955. During his enlistment, he received the National Defense Service Medal, as well as a Good Conduct Medal. He married his true love, Patricia Ann Clohessy, on August 2, 1958. At her untimely passing in 2018, they were two months shy of celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. His career as an electrical engineer landed him as a night shift worker at the Safeway Ice Cream Plant until retirement in 1992. Not being able to stay still, he picked up some part-time jobs here and there. His work ethic was admirable.

Before moving to Southern Maryland from the DC area, Tom and his wife spent summers at a beach cottage in Sandgates (Mechanicsville, MD), where they eventually spent every summer with the family until moving to St. Mary’s County in 1978. He also enjoyed time at his beach house in the Outer Banks, NC.

Anyone who knew Tom knew he loved to talk! He would tell stories for hours to the young and old; everyone just loved to listen to him. We often joked that “Paw-Paw was holding court”. Back in the day, he was an avid Washington Redskins fan and Washington Capitals fan. His favorite meal was breakfast and he would go out with friends, on occasion, to a local Bob Evans or Denny’s. He enjoyed going to the Donut Connection in Waldorf multiple times a week where friends would come and go – he said they had the best coffee in town. He would never pass up a good conversation with friends over a cup of coffee!

One of Tom’s greatest achievements and joys in life was his family. He and his wife opened their hearts for adoption and from those children, he watched his family grow. Always wanting to be involved, he took a part-time job as a Bus Driver for a private contractor from 1995 – 2010 where has able to drive a few of his grandchildren to school daily. When he wasn’t driving the school bus, you could find him on lunch duty at Mother Catherine Spalding School, at the ADF Bingo Hall working behind the counter, driving an STS bus, or working at a local gas station. In 2012, he took his last “job” where he would place his youngest grandchild, J.T. Farley, on the bus every day. This job held many titles, like “alarm clock” with a built-in snooze button, “chef”, and “driver”. This was his favorite job and did this until March 2020. He often told us that when he was young, there were times he questioned whether he was suited to be a father, but we assured him it was THE best decision, and he was the best! He looked forward to the family’s annual Labor Day parties as this was one time a year the majority of the family was together.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Jackie Peck (Steve) of Great Cacapon, WV; Juli Farley (Jim) of Charlotte Hall, MD; and Marlyna Croson of Accokeek, MD; brother-in-law John Clohessy (Robyn) of West End, NC. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, his son, Mark L. Croson; daughter-in-law, Pamela J. Croson; sister, June McCloskey; his in-laws Eller and Harold Connors; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Bruce.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private at the Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation or Hospice of St Mary’s.

