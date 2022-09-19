LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday.

The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the same Lottery retailer, but altered his schedule that day. The Prince George’s County resident said he usually buys a Bonus Match 5 ticket on his way to work but had to catch a bus on Wednesday.

“I was going to jury duty and I wanted to stop to get a ticket but the Dash In was crowded,” Marc said.

His lucky Lottery retailer, Dash In #11342 in Charles County, will also benefit from Marc’s purchase.

He lacked the time to fill in his favorite numbers and stand in line. Instead, Marc let the terminal quick-pick random numbers for the evening drawing.

When he got home that night, Marc checked the drawing results on his Lottery app and realized he won.

“I was excited. I immediately woke up my wife to tell her about it,” Marc recalled.

The construction worker said he will use some of his prize to catch up on bills.

The store located at 1378 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian receives $500 from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game.

This year, the Lottery has sold 34 top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 tickets.