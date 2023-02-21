Justina Miles via Instagram

GLENDALE, Az. – Justina Miles’ energy and passion inspired people around the world. The deaf American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter has become an online sensation, with videos of her performances racking up thousands of views and admirers praising her enthusiasm.

On February 12, 2023, during Super Bowl LVII, Miles signed Rihanna’s lyrics for hearing-impaired TV viewers for the entire 13-minute set during the game’s halftime show. Before the game, Miles also signed for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

As the first deaf woman to sign the Super Bowl halftime show, the 20-year-old is a shining example of the power of communication, showing that language need not be a barrier and that deafness does not have to stop someone from achieving their dreams.

Enjoying watching the woman doing the sign language for Rihanna at the #SuperBowl half time show having the time of her life. Her name is Justina Miles 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/pO32nMECFv — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 13, 2023

Her vibrant performances, coupled with her impressive skills as an interpreter, have made her a star in the ASL community and beyond.

Youtube viewers commented that Miles’ signing was captivating and engaging, allowing viewers to experience the performance as if they were there.

Miles said she has some hearing and can hear music but is still considered deaf based on audiologist measurements.

In a press release, NFL Communications shared that Miles was part of the USA team that went to the 2021/22 Deaflympics in Brazil and returned with a silver medal as part of the 4X100 women’s track relay team. She is currently a nursing student and cheerleader at Bowie State University, a prestigious HCBU, and was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC.

Miles’ performance at Super Bowl LVII has been widely praised by the media and the public. Her performance was a powerful statement of the importance of equal representation and a reminder of the power of language to bridge gaps and create understanding.

