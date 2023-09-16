ARNOLD, Md. — A 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested and charged after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Greenhill Road and White Coral Court in Arnold on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at approximately 4:24 p.m.

According to a witness, who was outside his residence at the time of the incident, he observed the juvenile male walking towards Ulmstead Gardens Community Park wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. Shortly after, he heard the sound of gunshots coming from the park’s wooded area and observed the same juvenile crouched down in the park’s wooded area.

Police identified and arrested the juvenile suspect. No injuries were reported.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

