EDGEWATER, Md. – On December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded for a commercial burglary at the Smoke Shack located at 196 Mayo Road in Edgewater.

A witness gave a suspect description and direction of travel of the suspect, who was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.

A responding officer located and arrested the suspect at Vale Drive and Shore Drive and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly.

Charged:

Juvenile male

Edgewater, Maryland