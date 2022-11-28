INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 28 at 8:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head for the report of a juvenile male who was armed with a gun and chasing another juvenile.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect standing near a shed in the backyard of a house.

The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm – which was discovered to be a pellet gun – was recovered.

After consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was charged on a juvenile offense report with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon; he was released to his mother.

At this time, it is not known why the suspect threatened the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Edwards at 301-609-3283 ext. 0730.

