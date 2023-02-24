ARNOLD, Md. – On February 16, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of David Drive in Arnold, in response to a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, the victim reported that she found a black male, wearing a red t-shirt, in her kitchen. The victim confronted the suspect and he fled the home through a rear sliding glass door.

The victim witnessed the suspect scale a fence and enter the yard of a property on the street parallel to hers. She then directed the officers to the address where she last observed the suspect.

Once arriving at the location, the officers made contact with the suspect and a brief foot pursuit ensued. Fortunately, the officers were able to apprehend the suspect without further incident.

The victim positively identified the suspect and he was subsequently charged accordingly. The swift action of the officers involved in this incident helped bring the perpetrator to justice and ensured the safety of the community.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com