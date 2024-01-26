Kathy “Lynne” Winemiller, 54, of LaPlata, MD, peacefully passed away on January 22, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Lynne was born on April 11, 1969, to John (Jerry) and Eileen Patten in Shadyside Maryland.

After graduating from Southern High School in 1988, she worked in the federal government for over 30 years. She later became a contract specialist for the IRS. She enjoyed what she did for a living.

In 1977, she met her future husband, Timothy Winemiller in the second grade at Shadyside Elementary. After many years of friendship, they fell in love in their early twenties and were married on October 10, 1998. They were blessed with a daughter, Ellie Lynne Winemiller of LaPlata, MD.

In her free time, Lynne loved to go camping or as she called it “glamping”. She enjoyed shooting pool, playing corn hole, and hosting parties at the house. Her house was always the life of the party, and she would often invite friends over for a barbecue or game night. Her infectious laughter, warm and nurturing personality made her the perfect hostess, and everyone loved spending time with her. Being a mom came naturally to Lynne, not only to her only child, Ellie, but to many others. In Lynne, her friends and family found a listener, a generous spirit, a supporter, a compassionate soul, and an ever present connection. Her strong faith impacted many souls. She believed and lived by unconditional love. Overall, Lynne was a fun-loving, adventurous, and an absolutely incredible woman who cherished her family and friends.

Lynne is survived by her beloved husband, daughter, father, and many friends, all of whom will miss her very much. She is preceded by her mother, Eileen Patten and brother in law, Kevin Winemiller.

The family will receive friends for the memorial gathering on February 3, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 1:00 pm. If you would like to join the family with food and drink, that will follow the service.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.