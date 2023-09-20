Katie Irene (Stegall) Farr, 72, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Colorado Springs, CO) passed away peacefully September 7, 2023, with her loving family at her side, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born on December 27, 1950, in Tyler, TX to the late James Putnam Stegall and Willie Mae (Swinney) Stegall.

Katie is a graduate of John Tyler High School in Tyler, TX. She married the love of her life, James “Jim” Tracy Farr on September 5, 1970 in Tyler, TX. Together they celebrated over 47 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2017. Katie had many opportunities to see the country with Jim’s career in the Air Force. With all her travels, she loved Mount Rushmore, Mesa Verde, taking road trips, and being home in Colorado Springs, CO. She was a skilled and accomplished artist. She enjoyed watercolor, graphic art, oil painting, pencil and ink, colored pencils, and soft pastels. She donated many pieces of her work to charities to help raise money. She was an award-winning artist at the St. Mary’s County fair, taking the Grand Prize multiple times. She was employed by the El Dorado Gallery in Colorado Springs as an Exhibiting Artist. When they moved to St. Mary’s County, she enjoyed taking water color classes for over 8 years at Cedar Lane.

Her creativity and artistic flair came through in her sewing, jewelry making, and ear for music. She was the pianist for Black Forest Chapel in Colorado Springs, CO for many years, and also sang with a trio at the church and sang acapella for funeral services. Her other hobbies included making silk flower arrangements and making her grandmother’s coconut cake, which was a family favorite. Family was most important to her and she especially loved time with her grandchildren.

Katie is survived by her children, Matthew W. Farr (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD and Rebecca M. (Farr) Ververs (Morris) of Klawock, AK, her siblings Frank D. Stegall of Dallas, TX and Nell R. Patterson (Barry) of Tyler, TX, and her grandchildren: Gibson Farr, Cooper Farr, Jeremiah Ververs, Garrison Ververs, and Valan Ververs. In addition to her parents and husband Jim, Katie is also preceded in death by her sister LaDonna Marie (Stegall) Stuart.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Rev. David Beaubien at 5:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Flowers or donations are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Cedar Lane, Re: Watercolor Class, 22680 Cedar Lane Court, Leonardtown, MD 20650, and Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.