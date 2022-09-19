Kelly Marie Lea, 57 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 5, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on September 20, 1964, in Phillipsburg, N.J., and moved with her family to Lexington Park, MD, in 1968.

Kelly married Davis Lea in 1993 in Lexington Park, MD. Together, they treasured the many memories made on vacations to Nags Head and Deep Creek Lake. They also enjoyed venturing to D.C. on the weekends to enjoy the many different restaurants and events. Learning from her mother, Kelly was always eager to share her natural love of cooking with friends and family. She absolutely loved to dance, would own the dance floor, loved music and had an extensive collection of old records. She also loved to attend concerts to see her favorite musicians.

On a personal level, Kelly was fearlessly loyal and protective of her loved ones (this also included her deep love of animals) but most importantly her family. This is what motivated her to persevere during mounting medical challenges. She was truly steadfast in her beliefs and her relationship with God. She was selfless and always looking out for others. Two of her favorite verses were Matthew 10:33 and Isaiah 6:8.

A true patriot, Kelly loved her country. In 1968, her uncle, Leonard Demko (Maj USMC) was killed when his helicopter crashed in Vietnam. Recently, she had the honor of pinning the lone survivor of that crash with his Purple Heart at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. As a continuing tribute to her late uncle, Kelly diligently investigated, documented, and helped preserve the history of Marine Corps Helicopter Squadrons that were serving in Vietnam.

Professionally, Kelly supported the maritime shipping industry through employment with the Seafarers International Union and then the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point, MD. Later, she would go on to support various Department of Defense programs at both Tracor, Inc., and Sabre Systems, Inc.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Davis; her children, Carlyle Jackson Lea (Brittany) of Lexington Park, MD and Fallon Birch of Warner Robins, GA; her siblings, Leslie LeDonne (Jeff) of California, MD, Christa McMahon (John) of Aurora, OH, Kerrie Thompson (Howard) of Hollywood, MD; Sean Coogan (Tracy) of Hollywood, MD. and her grandchildren Chase Heiss, Sterling DePriest, Jaxon Lewis, and Addison Lea. Kelly is preceded in death by her mother Helen Demko Coogan.

Services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.