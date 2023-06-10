Kenneth C. Petrie, “Kenny”, 80, of Charlotte Hall, MD, formerly of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away May 30, 2023 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on June 14, 1942 in Reidsville, NC, he was the son of the late Wilford C. Petrie, Sr. and Sallie Scott Beaver. Kenny is survived by his children Michelle Armsworthy (Jay) of California, MD and Brian Petrie of Alexandria, VA, his siblings Wilford C. Petrie, Jr. of Tower City, PA and Raymond Petrie of Sutter Creek, CA, as well as two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Erickson.

Kenny graduated from Calvert High School in 1962, and served in the United States Navy for four years, from April 7, 1964 to February 6, 1968, during which time he sailed on the U.S.S. Austin. He was a truck driver for Flippo Construction Company, Forestville, MD, for 25 years, retiring in July 2010. Kenny loved Bluegrass music, camping, and police TV shows.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Petrie, Jay Armsworthy, April Daniels and James Woodburn.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.