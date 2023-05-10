Kenneth Phillip Oliver, 67, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on April 19, 2023.

He was born on August 19, 1955, in Mechanicsville, MD, to James and Roberta Oliver and had four children: Crystal, Julie, Roberta, and Jason.

Kenny is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Julie Oliver; brother, Donald Oliver; and sister, Susan Oliver Lacey.

Kenny is survived by his children, Crystal (Ross) Payne Oliver of Park Hall, MD, Roberta (Jason) Cattell of Allen, TX, Jason (Niki) Oliver of Lusby, MD; brothers, James Oliver Jr., Lemuel Oliver, Paul Oliver, Henry Oliver; sisters, Nellie Oliver Kauffman, Romaine Oliver Johnson, Rosalie Oliver Thompson, Georgia Oliver, Yevonne Oliver; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Kenny retired from Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a landscaper, where he worked for many years. He enjoyed spending his days in “God’s Country” with his family and friends, listening to his beagles, going to church, gardening and sharing his harvest, and puttering around his yard and the family farm. He also loved to cook, and on many occasions, only he loved what he cooked. More often than not, though, we went back for seconds.

Kenny’s distinguished presence and personality – a combination of Oliver charm and handsomeness, his unique sense of humor, and a heart of gold – will be missed by his family, friends, and all of Budd’s Creek. While he wasn’t much for sentiment, he would have a cold beer and conversation with anyone. Kenny never met a stranger.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10:00am – 11:00am with Prayers at 11:00am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private. Following the Prayers, the family will receive friends for a celebration of life at the home of his niece, Paula King: 38845 Mount Wolf Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD