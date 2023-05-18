Keno Fan Experiments With 8-Spot Wager, Wins $50,000 In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – A longtime Keno fan was standing in line at his favorite Lottery retailer, waiting to buy a ticket, when the fellow behind him offered what turned out to be a very valuable suggestion: Place larger bets than a 3, 4 or 5 spot to have a chance to win bigger prizes.

On May 12, the Prince George’s County resident was in line at Moreland’s Produce & Market in Waldorf when the friendly customer offered the advice. While he typically adds the Super Bonus option to his tickets, he hadn’t previously tried an 8-spot bet. But he did so this time, selecting numbers ending in 4s and 7s: 24, 27, 34, 37, 44, 47, 54 and 57. He paid $15 for a five-draw ticket and headed out.

A short time later, he stopped at a convenience store near his workplace to pick up some items and checked his Keno ticket. “I was shocked,” he recalled, saying his largest Keno prize to date was $1,600. “It said to take it to the Lottery and I thought it was at least $20,000 with the Super Bonus.”

An 8-spot wager pays a base prize of $10,000 if all eight of the numbers on the ticket are among the 20 Keno numbers that are selected in a given drawing. The Super Bonus option gives players the chance to multiply their winnings by up to 20 times and guarantees prizes at least double. All eight of the lucky ticket’s numbers were selected in the first of its five drawings, which had a 5x Super Bonus multiplier, delivering a $50,000 prize.

The happy winner, who is calling himself “Moreland’s Produce & Market Winner,” said he took the ticket with him and went home that day to share his great news with his brother. “I never made it to work,” he said, smiling.

As for his prize, he plans to use some of the funds to put a deposit down on a vehicle and will put the rest of the windfall in the bank. And, he’ll keep playing Keno at his lucky retailer. Moreland’s Produce & Market located at 14950 Woodville Road in Waldorf benefits from his Lottery luck, too. The store will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Keno ticket of $50,000.