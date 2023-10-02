Kevin Barry Johnson, 60, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on September 20, 2023.

Kevin was born on March 11, 1963, to Larry Toby Johnson and Roxanna Faye Sisler Johnson.

Kevin was a draftsman in patent reproduction. He married his beloved wife, Aimee Knightly on September 5, 1986. Together they had 2 children, Matthew and Kaitlyn.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Aimee; son, Matthew Spencer Johnson of Waldorf, MD; daughter, Kaitlyn Jean Johnson, and husband Wayne Mundey of Waldorf, MD; grandson, Noah Tucker Mundey of Waldorf, MD; brother, Kyle Brent Johnson of Accokeek, MD; and sister, Karen Belinda Panciera; as well as many dear nieces and nephews and beloved friends.

The family will receive friends for Kevin’s Memorial Gathering on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, please share a kind word with a stranger in Kevin’s name.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD