Kevin Qualters, age 63, of La Plata, MD, died surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2023, after a brief illness.

Mere words cannot express how much we loved Kevin and how much we will miss him, but we are grateful for the countless memories that we created with him.

Kevin had a passion for golf, enjoyed going swimming, and cherished spending time with his family at the beach.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lisa, of La Plata, MD; his son, Kevin (Ann), of Fairfax, VA; his daughter, Kristin (Charlie), of Cary, NC; and his son, Colin (Bradleigh), of Alexandria, VA.

A private celebration of his life will be held by his family.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.