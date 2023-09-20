Kevin Raley Norton, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 6, 2023 at his home in Country Lakes. Mr. Norton was 59 years old. He was born to George Edward and Audrey Marie Raley Norton on October 21, 1963, in Leonardtown, MD.

Mr. Norton grew up in Ridge and attended St. Michael’s School and Great Mills High School. He also graduated from diesel mechanic school after completing high school. He worked as a senior automotive mechanic at Mr. Tire in Mechanicsville. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars in his spare time.

Mr. Norton was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Diane Varner and her husband Donald of Severna Park; Larry Norton and his wife Elizabeth of LaPlata, and Karen Jensen and her husband Peter of Ridge. He is also survived by his nephew Douglas Varner and his wife Chrissie, niece Brandi Wexler and her husband Randy, nephew David Varner and his wife Stephanie, great-nephew Wade Varner, and great-nieces Stella Wexler and Elizabeth (Ellie) Varner. He is also survived by his dog Stevie.

Family will receive friends at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD on Saturday, September 23rd from 1 to 2 pm, with prayers recited at 2 pm by Father Peter Giovanoni. All other services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680. Please mark any contributions as “Norton Memorial Donation.”

Funeral arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.